Assam CM Remembers Indira Gandhi on Death Anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a moment to remember the late former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on the occasion of her death anniversary.
In his post on 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Remembering our former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her punyatithi today.”
October 31 marks the somber anniversary of the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, who met her tragic end in 1984 at the hands of two of her own bodyguards. This dreadful event followed five months after the military operation known as Operation Blue Star, which was conducted at the Golden Temple.
Indira Gandhi holds the distinction of being India's sole female Prime Minister. Her tenure in office spanned from January 1966 to March 1977 and was later resumed from January 1980 until her untimely assassination in October 1984. Often referred to as the "Iron Lady of India," she is celebrated for her significant actions, including the nationalization of banks and the abolishment of privy purses for royal families, among other accomplishments.
Notably, it is said that veteran BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee compared her to Goddess Durga following India's victory in the 1971 Bangladesh war. Additionally, she was awarded the title of 'Woman of the Millennium' in a BBC poll conducted in 1999, further solidifying her impact on India's history and global recognition.