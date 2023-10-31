38 Jawans Injured as Bus Overturns In Gujarat

On Monday evening, a distressing incident occurred in the hilly region of Halol, situated in Gujarat's Panchmahal district wherein a bus transporting 50 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel met with a tragic accident, resulting in injuries to nearly all on board. Out of the lot, nine of them sustained severe injuries.
According to reports, the driver, faced with a brake failure, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the bus careening downhill and ultimately overturning.
These dedicated jawans were in the process of returning to Dahod after participating in a three-day firing training session that had taken place at the base of Pavagadh's foothills.
“50 jawans were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. 38 of them sustained injuries and were taken to a referral hospital at Halol. Out of them, 29 were discharged after primary treatment, and nine others with serious injuries were referred to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment,” said police inspector RA Jadeja.