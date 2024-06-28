Assam CM Reprimands Nalbari DC Over Lavish Meal During Cabinet Meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuked the District Commissioner of Nalbari for disregarding the instructed guidelines of the meal arrangements during the cabinet meeting.
It may be mentioned that the Cabinet Meeting of the Assam Government was held on June 27 in Nalbari.
However, despite specific instructions from the Assam Chief Minister to provide a simple vegetarian meal during the meeting, it was reported that the instructions were not followed and elaborate arrangements were made, featuring a wide array of dishes.
Expressing his extreme displeasure, CM Sarma in an official statement asked the Nalbari DC to adhere to directives during such events in the future.
The official communiqué read, “Inspite of repeated instruction from this office to arrange simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet Meeting held on 27/06/2024 at Nalbari, you have not followed the instruction accordingly. Rather, elaborate arrangements were made for serving the lunch with too many items. I express my extreme displeasure for such action in your part. Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously.”
The menu for the lunch contained Plain rice, jeera rice, and pulao, Mutton curry, Special fish curry, Fried fish, Small fish cooked with ginger, Mixed lentil soup, fried small potatoes, Fried brinjal, Mashed potatoes with mustard oil, Sesame seed chutney, pickle, Sweet yogurt, Gulab jamun, among the 22 other items.