Assam CM Reviews Cyclone Remal Aftermath, Directs Swift Relief Measures

1. Immediate Assistance: The Chief Minister instructed DCs to provide necessary assistance to affected families and ensure timely medical treatment for the injured.

2. Preparedness for Heavy Rainfall: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, Sarma emphasized the need for officials to be vigilant and respond quickly to any emergencies.

3. Comprehensive Support: The Chief Minister urged district authorities to spare no effort in reaching out to affected individuals, ensuring that all possible help is extended. He also mandated immediate ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased.