Assam CM Reviews Cyclone Remal Aftermath, Directs Swift Relief Measures

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conducted a video conference from the conference room of Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, to assess the situation following the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal.
The meeting included the Chief Secretary, senior officials of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and District Commissioners (DCs) of the affected districts.
Chief Minister Sarma expressed deep concern over the destruction and loss of lives in Assam due to Cyclone Remal. He provided several key directives to ensure timely and efficient relief and rehabilitation:
1. Immediate Assistance: The Chief Minister instructed DCs to provide necessary assistance to affected families and ensure timely medical treatment for the injured.
2. Preparedness for Heavy Rainfall: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, Sarma emphasized the need for officials to be vigilant and respond quickly to any emergencies.
3. Comprehensive Support: The Chief Minister urged district authorities to spare no effort in reaching out to affected individuals, ensuring that all possible help is extended. He also mandated immediate ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased.
4. Election Readiness and Relief Efforts: Given the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Sarma directed the formation of separate teams to handle relief and rehabilitation operations without hindering the election process.
5. Restoration of Power: Senior APDCL officials were instructed to work urgently to restore electricity in cyclone-affected areas. An immediate meeting with General Managers at Bijulee Bhawan was also ordered to expedite the process.
6. Surface Communication Restoration: The NHAI was tasked with restoring road connectivity between Harangajao and Jatinga once water levels recede.
7. Food and Supplies Stock: In anticipation of rising water levels in rivers, DCs in the Barak Valley were told to maintain sufficient stocks of food grains and other Public Distribution System (PDS) items.
8. Coordination with Bhutan: The Chief Minister requested Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota to ensure DCs of Barpeta, Chirang, and Baksa coordinate with Bhutanese counterparts for advance warnings regarding water release from Kurichhu, to facilitate timely relocation of people.
9. Damage Assessment: A thorough assessment of the damage to infrastructure and properties caused by Cyclone Remal was ordered, with instructions to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Chief Minister Sarma's directives underscore a comprehensive approach to managing the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, focusing on immediate relief, infrastructure restoration, and preparedness for future contingencies.