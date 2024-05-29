Cyclone Remal Ravages Barak Valley: Floods and Chaos in Badarpur and Beyond

The Barak Valley is reeling from the devastating impact of Cyclone Remal, which has unleashed relentless cyclonic storms and torrential rains over the past two days. The railway town of Badarpur, in particular, has been severely affected, with widespread flooding and chaos engulfing the area.
In Badarpur, artificial floods have inundated various municipal areas, leaving streets and shops submerged. Local residents are attributing the severity of the flooding to corruption and mismanagement by the Badarpur Municipal Committee, accusing them of failing to clear ward drains, exacerbating the crisis.
The cyclone's impact is not confined to Badarpur. In Hailakandi district, a breach in the embankment of the Katakhal River has left thousands of families marooned. East Hailakandi is particularly hard-hit, with roads submerged and locals lamenting the absence of district administration officials amid the crisis.
Cachar district is also facing severe flooding as the Barak and other rivers continue to swell. In a dramatic incident, a dumper truck was swept away by the surging waters of the Madhura River while attempting to collect stones from a quarry. Miraculously, the driver and handyman escaped with their lives by jumping into the river.
As the water levels of the Barak and Kushiyara rivers continue to rise, the devastation wrought by Cyclone Remal shows no signs of abating, leaving the people of the Barak Valley in desperate need of relief and assistance.