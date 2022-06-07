Assam CM Reviews Preparations ahead of DCs' Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sonitpur district to discuss the upcoming DCs' Conference.

The meeting was conducted through an online conference with an aim to review the preparations for the meeting.

An official statement read, “The second Deputy Commissioners (DCs) conference will be held in Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district on June 12 and 13 to review the implementation of government policies and schemes.”

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The first 2-day DCs conference was held in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in August last year.

Meanwhile, informing about the meeting through twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Chaired a meeting with senior officials & DC Sonitpur through a video conference to discuss preparations for upcoming 'DCs' Conference' to be held at Tezpur Convention Centre on 12th & 13th June to review implementation of government policies & schemes.”