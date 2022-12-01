Assam CM Reviews Three Projects With PWD Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed three projects of the state with PWD (Roads) officials.

The projects along with the budgets are given below:

Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge: Rs. 2,608 crores

Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge: Rs. 3,197 crores

Asom Mala: Rs. 3,519 crores in 1st phase, Rs. 3,998 crores in 2nd phase and Rs. 3,800 crores in 3rd phase.

The Assam CM, moreover, discussed two projects sanctioned by Government of India which are new roadmap for landslide-affected Dima Hasao and converting 1,100 wooden bridges to RCC.

The project cost of landslide-affected Dima Hasao is Rs. 3,800 crores and wooden bridges to RCC is Rs. 4,000 crores.

CM Sarma on twitter said, “Reviewed progress of Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge and Asom Mala Project with PWD (Roads) officials. Also discussed 2 projects sanctioned by GoI – new roadmap for landslide-affected Dima Hasao and converting 1,100 wooden bridges to RCC.”