Victim Of DU Ragging Incident, Anand Sarma Undergoes Successful Surgery

Anand Sarma, the victim of the ragging incident that has taken Dibrugarh University by storm, successfully underwent an operation on Thursday, according to hospital authorities.

The surgery was conducted under the expert observation of specialist Dr. Pannalal. The surgery was done to fix his backbone which was shattered as he jumped off the second floor of his hostel to save himself from ragging by seniors.

According to reports, the long procedure began at 10 am today morning and was successfully completed.

It may be noted that a high-level committee has been formed after the unfortunate incident of ragging that unfolded in Dibrugarh University in Assam on November 27.

This comes after a student jumped off the second floor of a hostel after being thrashed in the name of ragging by senior-year students at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel in Dibrugarh University.

The committee formed will have to submit a report within three days. According to reports, it will be chaired by Kartik Chandra Dutta, retired Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College.