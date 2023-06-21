Assam CM Rubbishes Claims Of Having Links With Kuki Militant Outfits

As violence in Manipur persists, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday denied having any links to the Manipur-based Kuki militant outfit after the Opposition Congress made some startling allegations against him.
The chief minister lashed out at the Congress saying that the claims made against him by the party are false.
Earlier, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami had alleged that a leader of a Kuki militant group had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that his outfit had ‘helped’ the BJP in the 2017 Manipur assembly polls.
"Some baseless allegations have been leveled in recent social media posts on understanding with some UG (underground) leaders of Manipur. It is reiterated that there is no engagement with any such elements,” CM Sarma wrote in a statement.
It is pertinent to mention that the BJP stormed to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.
Meanwhile, Mira Borthakur Goswami submitted a memorandum to the state director general of police in this regard and sought a "deeper investigation" into the allegations.
According to reports, the chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), SS Haokip, had written a letter to Amit Shah in 2019 claiming that Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav, had taken assistance from some Kuki groups to win the 2017 Manipur elections.
UKLF is one of the armed Kuki organisations under suspension of operations (SoO).