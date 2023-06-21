Assam CM Reacts to Division of Jalukbari Constituency into Three Parts
Hours after the Election Commission of India issued the draft proposal for the delimitation process in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reacted to the stipulation that the current Jalukbari constituency that he had been representing since 2001 will be divided into three parts.
The chief minister said that he is saddened by the news that the Jalukbari constituency that he had been representing since 2001 will not longer exist.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “The draft delimitation published by ECI today stipulate that the current Jalukbari constituency, which I have represented since 2001, will no longer exist as it has been divided into three parts. I am feeling very saddened by this news. However, I welcome the draft paper as it accurately reflects the sentiments of Assam.”
It may be mentioned that earlier in the day, the ECI unveiled its draft proposal for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam. This marked a significant step towards restructuring the political landscape in the state. The last delimitation exercise took place over four decades ago, in 1976, making this revision a long-awaited development for Assam.
Based on the 2001 Census data, the number of Assembly seats will be retained at 126, while the number of Lok Sabha seats remains unchanged at 14.
Among the key features of the proposal, 19 Assembly seats and 2 Parliamentary seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), providing enhanced political representation for these marginalized communities. Additionally, 9 Assembly seats and 1 Parliamentary seat will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), aiming to empower these historically disadvantaged groups.