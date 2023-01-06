Assam CM Visits Sainik School Goalpara, Inaugurates 350-Seated Amphitheater

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Sainik School in Goalpara on Friday during which he inaugurated a 350-seating capacity amphitheater at the premises of the educational institution.

The chief minister also took stock of the infrastructural and other needs of the educational institute.

Speaking at the event, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is now on the path towards becoming one of the most progressive states on all fronts and that in the last 18 months, the State has been able to achieve extraordinary successes in multiple fronts.

CM Sarma added that Sainik School Goalpara should not remain disconnected from the wave of growth and progress a new and resurgent Assam is offering.