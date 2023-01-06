Assam

Assam: Severe Cold Kills Another Person at Lumding Railway Station

A woman was found dead at Platform No. 1 of the railway station on Friday night.
Lumding Railway Junction in Assam
Lumding Railway Junction in Assam
Pratidin Time

Another death has been reported at the Lumding Railway Station in Hojai district of Assam.

A woman was found dead at Platform No. 1 of the railway station on Friday night.

The woman’s death is suspected due to the severe cold.

The deceased woman has been identified as Durga Chakrabarty, as per sources of the Railway Police.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation regarding the death.

On Thursday, at least two people including a woman were found dead at Lumding Railway Junction. According to sources, the persons died due to lack of blanket to protect them from the extreme chilly weather.

Also Read
Assam: Miscreants Open Fire at Hardware Shop, Loot Money
Railway Police
Lumding Railway Station
investigation
cold weather

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com