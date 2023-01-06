Assam: Severe Cold Kills Another Person at Lumding Railway Station

Another death has been reported at the Lumding Railway Station in Hojai district of Assam.

A woman was found dead at Platform No. 1 of the railway station on Friday night.

The woman’s death is suspected due to the severe cold.

The deceased woman has been identified as Durga Chakrabarty, as per sources of the Railway Police.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation regarding the death.

On Thursday, at least two people including a woman were found dead at Lumding Railway Junction. According to sources, the persons died due to lack of blanket to protect them from the extreme chilly weather.