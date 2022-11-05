Assam CM Releases Sankalp Patra for Deori Autonomous Council Poll

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the Sankalpa Patra on Saturday for the forthcoming Deori Autonomous Council Election.

The election will be held on November 8 and the Sankalp Patra was released at BJP headquarter Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

BJP and Asom Gana Parishad will jointly contest for the election.

BJP will support AGP candidates in four constituencies.

While releasing the manifesto, he said the main problem of the tribal people of Assam is the land issue. Therefore, the Government of Assam has amended the Land Policy for Tribal Families.

He also announced that 50 bighas of land will be allocated to each key person.

CM Sarma said that the BJP has taken steps to issue tribal certificates to the Deuri people. They have also promised to purchase textiles for Deuri women.

“The government of Assam has included 7 lakh new women in the Arunodoi scheme and priority will be given to Deuri women in this regard,” he said.