Massive Administrative Reforms to Take Place within One Month: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made an important announcement stating that there will be massive administrative reforms in the state within next one month.
While addressing the crowd at Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on 77th Independence Day Celebrations, the chief minister said there will be no sub-division system in the state adding that, “Sub-districts will be formed in each constituency. All the important departments will be within these sub-districts”
"There will be one additional deputy commissioner in each sub-district," he said.
Moreover, a sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer will be set up under the District Commissioners so that the people do not have to go to the district with the problems in the constituencies, the chief minister informed.
He further said, “A decision will be taken within two months in case of the districts that have been merged with other existing districts.”
Earlier today, CM Sarma hoisted the national flag in Khanapara. The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Kamrup (Metro) DC Pallav Gopal Jha, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, and other dignitaries.
He also extended his greetings on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “On this Independence Day, let's stand together in pride, unity, and gratitude for the freedom we cherish. May our nation's journey ahead be filled with progress, peace, and prosperity for all.”