Assam CM Sarma Takes Part In Rongali Bihu Celebrations

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in festivities on Thursday amid celebrations of the Assamese New Year and Rongali Bihu. He enjoyed Husori performances by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at his residence.
CM Sarma also shared a video of the performance. He wrote in a tweet, “My Bohag Bihu was made specially memorable this time due to a delightful Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at my residence this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed the lively performance in the company of my wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.”
Cabinet Ministers U G Brahma and Bimal Borah were present alongside the CM, apart from Rajya Sabha member Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs Govinda Basumtary, Jolen Daimary, Jayanta Basumatary, Lawrence Islary, Bhupen Boro, Ranjit Basumtary; Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro and Deputy CEM Jiron Basumatary.
Notably, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam and marks the beginning of harvest period. People worship cows and observe old traditions like playing with eggs, etc.
CM Sarma said, “On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state as well as to the Assamese people at home and abroad.”
"Bihu greetings to the people. Last 2 years were difficult for everyone. This time we don't have Covid cases in Assam, people must celebrate Bihu in its proper spirit," the CM further said.
Last year, Bihu celebrations were a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.