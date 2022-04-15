Assam CM Sarma Takes Part In Rongali Bihu Celebrations

Notably, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam and marks the beginning of harvest period. People worship cows and observe old traditions like playing with eggs, etc.

CM Sarma said, “On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state as well as to the Assamese people at home and abroad.”

"Bihu greetings to the people. Last 2 years were difficult for everyone. This time we don't have Covid cases in Assam, people must celebrate Bihu in its proper spirit," the CM further said.

Last year, Bihu celebrations were a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.