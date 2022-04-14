Four LeT Militants Killed In J&K Encounter

As many as four terrorists belong to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

"4 LeT terrorists neutralised in today's encounter. They were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers," said Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.

"A hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," he added.

Police said search operation is still underway.

On Monday, two terrorists, including one from Pakistan were also killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 42 Crores