Assam CM Sarma Criticises Priyanka Gandhi’s Visit To Zubeen Khetra

AssamChief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her recent visit to Zubeen Khetra, accusing the party of politicising the site ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

According to sources, CM Sarma said Priyanka Gandhi’s visit appeared to be primarily politically motivated. “When she comes for political work, local people and our party leaders do not get an opportunity to visit Zubeen Khetra freely,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that he personally plans to visit Zubeen Khetra only after the elections, emphasising, “We do not play politics over Zubeen Garg. The Congress has openly politicised the site.”

He also questioned why Priyanka Gandhi did not visit other significant locations, such as the site of 860 Swahid Smarak Khetra, highlighting what he described as selective attention by the opposition.

CM Sarma’s remarks come as political parties across Assam gear up for the 2026 Assembly pol, with campaigning already underway. Analysts note that visits to historical and cultural sites have increasingly become a focal point for political messaging in the run-up to elections.