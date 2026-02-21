Power Cut at Zubeen Kshetra: What's True as People Refute CM's Cliams?

The Assam administration’s neglect towards Zubeen Garg’s final resting place has again come to the fore after electricity supply to the Kshetra at Sonapur was snapped on Saturday. This comes after the ground was found in a pitiful state without proper cleaning and maintenance.

On Saturday, a group that had arrived from Lakhimpur to present Bhaona at the Zubeen Garg Kshetra were left stranded as they found that there was no electricity supply. The group’s lead expressed dissatisfaction, stating that they had made all arrangements, including a backup power supply. However, their backup failed, and there was no electricity at the Kshetra.

He said, “We have come from very far and have had a wish to perform Bhaona here for a long time for Zubeen da. We made all arrangements, including a power backup, which has failed. However, the absence of power supply was not expected and has delayed our plans,” flagging the lack of other basic amenities at the Kshetra.

Candles and lamps lit by the group are now lighting up the Zubeen Kshetra.

Garima's Lament

Meanwhile, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, also reacted strongly to it on social media. She wrote, “Electricity supply to the Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur has been snapped. What else is left? What harm has Zubeen Garg done that he has been pushed into such a dark pit?”

Garima Saikia Garg's social media post on the matter

The incident today follows a pattern of late. Last time out, the late singer’s fans and family members, including his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had to take it on themselves to clean up the place after it had accumulated a lot of dirt due to neglect. It is also being linked to the apparent neglect of the ongoing court case of Zubeen Garg’s death, as Justice for Zubeen Garg now feels like a distant dream.

CM Clarifies

The Assam Chief Minister has, however, taken note of the matter and termed media reports as misleading, as he clarified that power supply was cut as a precautionary safety measure due to a fire in the vicinity. A social media post from the Chief Minister's Office mentioned that an underground cable caught fire at around 5:20 pm due to unauthorised garbage burning near Koinadhara, and as per mandatory safety protocols, feeders were shut down as emergency services worked to bring the flames under control.

The post also mentioned that power supply was restored at 5:58 pm, "within 35 minutes after requisite protocols were completed".

The Chief Minister's office sought to clarify regarding the situation

What's True?

Our reporters questioned the people at Zubeen Kshetra, who refuted the claims, saying that despite the presence of a generator, there was no fuel. The Bhaona group were reportedly told to arrange their own fuel. Additionally, the 35-minute claim was also refuted as the people said that the power supply was not restored for more than three hours.