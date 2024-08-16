Assam CM Sarma Distributes 881 Land Pattas In Kamrup

In a step towards land security and fair compensation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed land pattas to residents of four villages in Barbangshar Mouza at a ceremony held at the DC office premises in Guwahati’s Amingaon under Assam's Kamrup district.
During the event, CM Sarma distributed 881 land pattas, covering a total of 369 bighas, 2 kathas, and 10 lechas of land. The beneficiaries hail from the villages of Barpalaha, Gog, Dakshin Mandakata, and Bhomolahati in Barbangshar Mouza.
In his address, he highlighted the hurdles faced by individuals lacking land pattas, including the inability to secure fair compensation during land acquisitions and difficulties in obtaining bank loans and other benefits. He stated that the Kamrup District Administration's issuance of land pattas aims to ensure that residents receive proper compensation if their land is acquired for projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road.
The Chief Minister also addressed the lack of land pattas for many Namghars, some of which are 50-100 years old, highlighting that this oversight has prevented them from accessing government benefits. He stressed the need to resolve paperwork issues to prevent disputes over ancestral land donations.
Announcing the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0, set to launch in October, CM Sarma outlined its focus on issuing land pattas to Namghars, schools, and institutions and converting shared leases into private ownership. Additionally, individuals who had been allotted land for government institutions but lacked legal ownership would also receive pattas.
In a bid to protect indigenous land rights, the Chief Minister announced plans for new legislation to prevent land sales to communities outside the indigenous population in the undivided Goalpara district.
The ceremony was attended by Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh President and MLA Bhabesh Kalita, MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Dilip Saikia, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Diganta Kalita, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and other dignitaries.