Assam CM Distributes MMUA Scheme Cheques in Bokajan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday conducted a massive public event in Bokajan to distribute cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan Scheme.

The ceremony took place at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association Playground, where over 10,000 women were present to receive the first instalment of funds. Speaking to the gathering, the Chief Minister said that in the Bokajan Assembly constituency, 17,398 women have already received financial assistance under the scheme. He added that those who have not yet received their share will also be included in the programme shortly.

CM Sarma urged women to invest the assistance in income-generating activities rather than spending it unnecessarily. He emphasised that the scheme, along with initiatives like Orunodaya and Nijut Moina, is helping women become self-reliant, contributing to the district’s overall development.

The Chief Minister also noted that under the BJP government, development in the hilly districts of Assam has accelerated. He announced that the Sainik School in Bokajan will soon be completed with an investment of Rs 335 crore, further boosting local infrastructure.

On the political front, CM Sarma warned that if the Congress forms an alliance with APHLC, terrorist activities could resurface in the district ahead of the upcoming elections.“APHLC will sink, and any party aligned with it will sink too. Karbi Anglong doesn’t support APHLC.”

The event also featured speeches by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, who highlighted the return of lasting peace and rapid development in the district under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Notable dignitaries at the event included Bokajan MLA Dr Numal Momin, MP Amar Singh Thakur, and other members of the Autonomous Council.

