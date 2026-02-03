Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan Boosts Women, Roads in Dima Hasao

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday distributed seed capital assistance to more than 18,000 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Dima Hasao and laid the foundation stone for major World Bank-funded road projects, underlining the state government’s push for women-led entrepreneurship and infrastructure-led growth in the hill district.

At a special programme held in Maibang, Hazarika handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 each as seed capital to beneficiaries of the MMUA, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship. He urged the women to utilise the funds effectively to start income-generating activities, which would enable them to qualify for an enhanced assistance of Rs 25,000 in the following year.

Foundation Laid For Road Projects

On the same occasion, the minister laid the foundation stone for five road development projects covering a total length of 120 kilometres. The projects will be executed with an investment of Rs 997 crore sourced from World Bank funding. Hazarika said the projects, envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are expected to significantly improve connectivity and accelerate development in Dima Hasao.

Highlighting the impact of welfare initiatives, the minister said schemes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and the women entrepreneurship mission have strengthened self-reliance among women while ensuring dignity and financial security. He pointed to visible changes in Dima Hasao, noting that travel time between Haflong and Silchar has reduced from nearly six hours to about one-and-a-half hours, giving a major boost to tourism and economic activity.

Hazarika credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarma for restoring peace and driving rapid development in the district, which had earlier witnessed prolonged unrest. He also stressed the importance of transparent recruitment processes in the state and appealed to the public to continue supporting the Chief Minister to sustain Assam’s momentum as one of India’s fastest-growing states.

The programme was attended by Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Jitu Goswami and several other dignitaries.

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a Bamboo Industrial Park at Manderdisa, developed at Rs 4 crore under the DHATC package. The facility is aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship and generating employment opportunities for youth in the district.