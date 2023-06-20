Assam: Five Of Family Fall Ill After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

Five members of a family residing at Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday fell seriously ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms.
All of the family members consumed the wild mushrooms brought from the hills after which they started to experience bad health symptoms like nausea, dizziness, crushing chest pain etc.
According to sources, all five of them were rushed to the Merapani Community Health Centre.
The affected individuals are identified as Junmoni Korua (10), Nimli Korua (48), Raju Korua (27), Savitri Korua (6), and Nagawatia Korua (50). Of these, Nimli Korua and Junmoni Korua are in critical condition.
Earlier on May 25, eight members of a family in Assam’s Sivasgar district reportedly fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms. The incident was reported from Sapekhati village located in the Sonari subdivision.
All eight of them were admitted to Rajapukhuri hospital for medical treatment, sources informed.
The affected persons were identified as Dhaniram Karmakar, Shankar Karmakar, Mamata Karmakar, Hemant Karmakar, Mongli Karmakar, Ganesh Karmakar, Akhil Karmakar, Parishmita Karmakar.