Assam: CM Sarma inaugurates Dinesh Goswami Flyover In Guwahati

In a significant push to ease congestion in Assam’s largest city, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday formally opened the newly constructed Dinesh Goswami Flyover at Bharalumukh, marking the completion of another major urban infrastructure project.

The elevated corridor, stretching roughly 1.2 kilometres, links Bharalumukh with Shantipur, two high-traffic zones that frequently witness bottlenecks, especially during peak hours. Built at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore, the flyover is expected to substantially reduce travel time for daily commuters navigating this busy stretch.

The project had initially been targeted for completion by early March. During a site review last month, the Chief Minister had indicated that construction was in its final stages, underlining the government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure upgrades across Guwahati.

Detailing the design of the structure, Sarma explained that the segment originating from Shantipur consists of a two-lane carriageway. As the flyover slopes down towards Bharalumukh, it transitions into a single-lane stretch. The return path towards Shantipur has been developed as a one-and-a-half-lane elevated route to optimise traffic distribution.

A key feature of the flyover is a two-lane section located midway, which will benefit motorists travelling from Shantipur towards Bharalumukh, Kamakhya and Sukleshwar. This design is expected to streamline vehicle movement at critical merging points and reduce pressure on adjoining roads.

According to the Chief Minister, the project was delivered in approximately 15 months, significantly ahead of its original 24-month schedule. He credited coordinated efforts and necessary clearances from Indian Railways for helping expedite construction.

Describing the flyover as a milestone in Guwahati’s ongoing urban transformation, Sarma said the state government remains committed to modernising the city’s transport infrastructure to match its rapid expansion.

He also provided updates on other key projects nearing completion. The Chandmari Flyover is slated to be opened on March 10, while work on the Cycle Factory Flyover is progressing swiftly and is likely to be completed ahead of Bohag Bihu.

Sarma noted that although the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force, both upcoming flyovers will be made operational without ceremonial events to ensure that residents can benefit from improved connectivity during the festive season.