Assam: CM Sarma Inaugurates Two Adarsha Vidyalayas in Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated two schools in Sonitpur district. The two schools have been inaugurated at Tezpur-Ghagra Tea Estate and Rupajali Tea Estate in the district.
Inaugurating the schools, the chief minister said that the schools will be named after renowned personalities from socio-cultural fields. The Adarsha Vidayalaya in Tezpur-Ghagra TE will be named after Swahid Mangri Orang while the schools in Rupajuli and Sonajuli TEs will be named after Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das and Swahid Hemlal Kalandi respectively.
Also Read: NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik
“To be named after renowned personalities from socio-cultural fields, the Adarsha Vidyalaya in Tezpur-Ghagra TE will be named after Swahid Mangri Orang, while those in Rupajuli and Sonajuli TEs will be named after Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das & Swahid Hemlal Kalandi respectively,” CM Sarma said in a tweet.
He further stated that eight teachers have been appointed in each school and around 15,000 students have been enrolled in the schools.
“Heralding a new era of quality education in tea garden areas, inaugurated Sonajuli TE Adarsha Vidyalaya. Starting as high schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas will offer HS course next year. While 8 teachers have been appointed in each school, around 15,000 students have been enrolled,” he wrote in a tweet.
CM Sarma said that 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. “I am sure these schools will give huge boost to education and ensure holistic development of the Tea community,” he added.
“Access to education for all sections of the society is our Govt's priority. For the first time in 75 years, with focus on the Tea community, we are setting up Adarsha Vidyalayas for their children. Inaugurated 2 such schools in Tezpur-Ghagra & Rupajuli TEs in Sonitpur,” he said.