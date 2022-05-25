Assam: CM Sarma Inaugurates Two Adarsha Vidyalayas in Sonitpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated two schools in Sonitpur district. The two schools have been inaugurated at Tezpur-Ghagra Tea Estate and Rupajali Tea Estate in the district.

Inaugurating the schools, the chief minister said that the schools will be named after renowned personalities from socio-cultural fields. The Adarsha Vidayalaya in Tezpur-Ghagra TE will be named after Swahid Mangri Orang while the schools in Rupajuli and Sonajuli TEs will be named after Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das and Swahid Hemlal Kalandi respectively.

He further stated that eight teachers have been appointed in each school and around 15,000 students have been enrolled in the schools.