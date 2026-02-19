Assam CM Recalls 1996 Defeat; Urges Inclusive Politics

On the concluding day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered an emotional and reflective speech, blending political advice with a personal account of his early setbacks in public life.

According to sources, CM Sarma highlighted the achievements of the Assam government in recent years and revisited key milestones in his own political journey. In a candid moment, he recalled his first electoral defeat and used it as a lesson for young legislators.

“When I first contested an election in 1996, I was defeated by 17,000 votes,” Sarma said, urging first-time MLAs and younger leaders not to be disheartened by setbacks. He stressed that in politics, victory and defeat are temporary, but the responsibility towards people remains constant.

The Chief Minister stressed that elected representatives must serve all constituents equally, including those who did not vote for them. “Those who do not vote for us are not our enemies. We must serve everyone without discrimination,” he said, adding that electoral outcomes should never influence public service.

Reflecting on his own journey, CM Sarma said he spent time the previous night thinking about how he rebuilt himself politically after his initial defeat. He noted that in 2001, he returned to the same constituency and won by 10,000 votes. In 2006, his winning margin increased to 42,468 votes, followed by 77,403 votes in 2011. He further improved his margin to 85,935 votes in 2016 and crossed the one-lakh mark in 2021, winning by 100,001 votes.

According to the CM, the steady rise in his electoral margins was not accidental but the result of consistent engagement and service to people across political lines.