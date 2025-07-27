Will the Thackeray Cousins Finally Reunite Politically After 20 Years?

It wasn’t just a birthday visit.

When Raj Thackeray walked into Matoshree on Sunday afternoon after more than a decade, bouquet in hand, and greeted his cousin Uddhav Thackeray on his 65th birthday, it was hard to ignore the significance. Behind the smiles, cameras, and a polite exchange of red roses lay a political subtext that Maharashtra’s power circles are now watching with sharpened attention.

Advertisment

Thirteen years ago, Raj last entered Matoshree during the final days of Balasaheb Thackeray. Since then, the cousins had drifted far apart — politically and personally. But now, with both facing existential crises of their own, the timing of this reunion couldn’t be more telling.

From Estranged Kin to Political Allies?

The thaw between Uddhav and Raj hasn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Earlier this month, the two shared a public stage for the first time in over two decades at the Awaz Marathicha rally in Worli, where they jointly took a stand against what they called the “Hindi imposition” in Maharashtra schools. Their message: Marathi pride above all. Their goal: unclear, but clearly overlapping.

Uddhav, speaking at the rally, made the first major overture: “We’ve come together to stay together. We’ll take back the BMC and then Maharashtra.”

Whether that was just rhetoric or a hint at an electoral pact remains to be seen. But Raj’s Sunday visit to Matoshree has added fuel to the fire of speculation. This wasn’t just a cordial family gesture. It was politics wrapped in personal nostalgia.

The Crumbling Thackeray Legacy?

Once the undisputed heirs to Balasaheb’s political legacy, both cousins today find themselves on shaky ground. Uddhav, ousted as Chief Minister in 2022 after Eknath Shinde’s stunning rebellion, has since been grappling with identity, structure, and survival. Losing the Shiv Sena’s name and symbol to Shinde was not just a legal defeat — it was an emotional and grassroots blow. His new faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), has underperformed in both state and national elections, with cracks showing even in traditional strongholds like Mumbai.

Raj, meanwhile, has spent the better part of two decades on the political margins. His MNS, once a fiery force in Mumbai's politics, has been reduced to sporadic noise. His son Amit’s debut attempt in Mahim in the last assembly election ended in defeat. A potential alliance with the BJP fizzled out. The bravado remained — including his recent provocative “dooba dooba ke maarenge” speech — but the votes didn’t.

All Eyes on the BMC

The real battleground now is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — the richest civic body in the country, and the Shiv Sena’s crown jewel since 1997. Even as the Sena’s seat count dipped in 2007 and 2012, it managed to hold on with the BJP’s support. In 2017, it barely edged past the BJP by just two seats — 84 to 82 — but the writing was already on the wall.

Today, with the BJP emboldened, and Eknath Shinde controlling the original Sena structure, Uddhav faces his toughest challenge yet. A strong performance in the BMC polls could give his party — and brand — a second wind. A loss could push him further into political irrelevance.

Enter Raj Thackeray.

An alliance between the two could consolidate the shrinking Marathi vote base that both claim to represent. It could also shake up the NDA, where Shinde’s own position is looking increasingly precarious — especially after Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction entered the alliance, weakening Shinde’s bargaining power within the BJP fold.

A Temporary Truce or the Start of Something Bigger?

At the moment, the Thackeray reunion seems more symbolic than structural. No official alliance has been announced. But in a political landscape where perception often precedes policy, the optics of Raj stepping into Matoshree again — this time, not to mourn, but to reconnect — is a story in itself.

Sources close to both camps suggest backchannel talks are underway, especially with the BMC elections expected later this year. The cousins are believed to be exploring a joint campaign, at least in Mumbai, where Marathi identity politics still carries weight — albeit less than it once did.

Yet, challenges remain. The MNS’s hardline rhetoric may not gel easily with Uddhav’s more moderate, secular image — especially post his alliance with Congress and NCP. There’s also the question of leadership: who leads if they join hands?

And let’s not forget the BJP. A potential Thackeray reunion could either push Uddhav closer to the BJP again — replacing Shinde in the NDA — or pit them both against the saffron juggernaut in a high-stakes three-cornered fight.

So, Will They Unite?

For now, it’s a political courtship, not a marriage. But the signs are unmistakable.

Raj, for all his fiery speeches, needs relevance. Uddhav, for all his political experience, needs numbers. Together, they may just have a fighting chance — at the BMC, and beyond. Whether that alliance can go beyond shared nostalgia and family photos is the real test.

As Maharashtra’s political equations continue to churn, one question dominates the conversation: Will the Thackeray cousins truly unite — or is this just a photo-op in the twilight of their influence?