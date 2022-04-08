Arunachal: Light Transport Aircraft to be Operational from April 12

In a bid to boost regional connectivity in the northeast, light transport aircraft will be operational from April 12 in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was stated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Scindia said, “Arunachal Pradesh is set to create history in aviation on April 12 as light transport aircraft will be operational to boost regional connectivity in the northeast.”

Alliance Air will fly two of its first indigenously-built Dornier 228 aircrafts to Arunachal Pradesh on April 12.

The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin is capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in northeastern states.

On Thursday, these two aircraft were handed over to Alliance Air.

According to Scindia, Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. In the next 15 to 20 days it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka and other places.

The Minister said the government is not only looking forward to connecting the northeast with other parts of the region as well as the country but also with international destinations around there through UDAN international in the coming days.

Notably, a lease agreement was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Alliance Air Aviation Limited in September 2021 for the supply of two civil Dornier 228 aircraft.

