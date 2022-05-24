Assam: CM Sarma Visits Dima Hasao to Take Stock of Prevailing Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Haflong, the headquarter of Dima Hasao to take stock of the prevailing situation due to flood and landslide.

The chief minister visited various damaged site in Haflong area and also visited relief camp at Lower Haflong LP School where 17 persons have been shifted as they lost their house due to the disaster.

Later, CM Sarma visited family members of three death victims (who lost their life in landslide) of Hokai Punchi village and assured that the government will help rebuild their home, followed by a review meeting at Circuit house, Haflong with the members of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, MLA, DC, SP and other line department.

Speaking to media persons Dr. Sarma said that a central government agency will come in Haflong to conduct a damage assessment study that hits the district.

He also said that a team of engineer will survey the damages such as road, bridge, land etc. and after the detail report, the government will slowly re-build and construct the damages with new schemes. He lastly said that the state government will soon sanction an amount to the DHAC for re construction of small damages for surface communication.

“Along with leaders & officials, held a meeting with Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. Stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation. Also laid emphasis on restoration of damaged roads,’ CM Sarma wrote in a tweet.

He also assured that both the Centre and the State will help NCHAC with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. “Assured that both the Central and the State Governments will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides,’ he said in a tweet.