Asaduddin Owaisi Blasts Assam CM Sarma Over Madrasa Comments

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter’s recent comments on madrasas.

Reacting to CM Sarma’s statements over religious preaching in madrasas, Owaisi said that the Assam chief minister is ‘busy giving hate speech while people were dying in the state due to floods.’

He tweeted, “18 people have died in Assam and 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech.”

Taking a dig at Sanghs, he further wrote, “While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math and social studies besides Islam.”