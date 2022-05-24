Asaduddin Owaisi Blasts Assam CM Sarma Over Madrasa Comments

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter’s recent comments on madrasas.
Reacting to CM Sarma’s statements over religious preaching in madrasas, Owaisi said that the Assam chief minister is ‘busy giving hate speech while people were dying in the state due to floods.’
He tweeted, “18 people have died in Assam and 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech.”
Taking a dig at Sanghs, he further wrote, “While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math and social studies besides Islam.”
It may be noted that the Assam CM had controversially stated that madrasas should cease to exist and that the Quran should be taught at home only.
CM Sarma was addressing a gathering at an event in Delhi where he stated that children will not be able to think about becoming doctors or engineers till the word ‘madrasas’ exist.
He had said, “If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in madrasas is a violation of their human rights.”
The AIMIM chief mentioned in his tweet that many madrasas in fact do teach science, math and social studies instead of Islam. Muslims have enriched India and will continue to do so, he added.
His tweet read, “Unlike Shakhas, they teach self-respect and empathy. Illiterate Sanghis wouldn’t understand. Why did Hindu social reformer Raja Ram Mohun Roy study in a madrasa?”
“Obsessing over Muslim ancestry shows your inferiority complex. Muslims have enriched India & will continue to do so,” his tweet further read.