Assam CM Sarma Visits Residence Of Animesh Bhuyan Killed In Jorhat Lynching

Notably, Animesh Bhuyan, the Education secretary of AASU Brahmaputra Anchal (Golaghat Unit) along with two others had visited Jorhat for some official work on November 29. They were attacked by a mob of over 50 people who suspected them to be involved in an accident case, which apparently, they were not.

The trio was grievously injured after which Jorhat police rushed them to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). Doctors however declared Animesh Bhuyan dead on arrival.

The prime accused in the case, Niraj Das alias ‘Kola Lora’, was killed while trying to escape police custody. He was hit by an escort vehicle of the police as jumped off the vehicle he was being transported in.

Jorhat Police had submitted a 339 page chargesheet in the case on January 17. Initially, 15 people were arrested in the case. Police reportedly found evidence against 14 of them including a minor.

