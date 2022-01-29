No Zero, Question Hour During Budget Session In Parliament

The Budget Session this year will not have Zero Hour and Question Hour during the first two days in both the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

The Parliament’s Budget Session will begin on January 31 with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses in the Central Hall, stated a Parliament bulletin on Friday.

The economic survey will be presented soon after in the Parliament.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 on February 1.

Like 2021, the Union Budged will be presented in a paperless form this year too.

The bulletin read, “There shall be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022."

The bulletin further stated that matters of urgent public importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from February 2. .

However, to raise matters of urgent public importance during 'Zero Hour' they may table notices on February 1 between 10 am and 6 pm hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office.

Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for 60 minutes, according to the rules and procedures of the Parliament.

In the Lok Sabha, Question Hour begins from 11 am at the start of each day’s proceedings for an hour which is followed by Zero Hour.

On the other hand, the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha where the Zero begins at 11 am followed by the Question Hour.

The Parliament’s Budget Session will begin on January 31 at 11 am with the President’s joint address to the both the Houses after which the economic survey will be put forward.

