Assam: CM Scheme For Public Emergency Approved During Cabinet Meeting

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that a new scheme for public emergency under the CM was given approval. The scheme will seek to provide monetary assistance to individuals or organisations where budget is not adequate or available.
The decision was among several others taken during the cabinet meeting held today. Taking to Twiiter, the CM informed that subsidy for power consumers, filing of affidavit in Supreme Court to help NRC applicants avail Aadhaar, release of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) funds, were among the important decisions taken during today’s meet.
He wrote, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we approved subsidy for power consumers, filing of affidavit in SC to help NRC applicants avail Aadhaar, release of AMFIRS funds, land reforms, the new CM Scheme for Public Emergency & Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project, among others.”
They key decisions from today’s meeting are:
Speeding up aid disbursal
Approval to Chief Minister's Scheme for Public Emergency
Provisions
Monetary assistance to individuals or organisations where budget is not adequate or available
Compensation to victims of conflict or flood or fire, monetary award to public servants for exceptional service to society, financial support to sports, cultural, academic icons, etc, infrastructural support to socio-cultural and academic institutions, etc., in case regular budget is not adequate or available
Building bridges
Approval to proposed Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project (ASBIP) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,360 crores.
ASBIP will encompass 1,085 minor and major maintenance of bridges capacity expansion of bridges, conversion of timber bridges to RCC bridges, etc
Respite for power consumers
Approved targeted subsidy for power consumers from May 10. 2022 to provide respite to low-end domestic consumers from hike in retail tariff
Jeevan Dhara: 21 per unit for consumption of maximum 45 units a month
LT Domestic-A: 20.75 per unit for consumption of maximum 120 units a month
Will benefit around 60 lakh households across Assam
Move to avail Aadhaar
Approval to filing of an IA (Interlocutory Application) in the Supreme Court for relaxation of Para 9 of the SOP and for providing Aadhaar cards to NRC applicants whose Aadhaar cards are kept on hold because of the existing SOP
Will benefit a large section of people below the poverty line. Students, pensioners, job seekers, etc., who don't have Aadhaar
Land reforms and allotment
Deputy Commissioners authorised to allot or transfer government land in rural areas to state and Central government undertakings statutory bodies or parastatals, etc., without prior government approval.
77 bigha land to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for establishment of battalion camp at Chhaygaon Pantan under Chhaygaon Revenue Circle
5 bigha land for the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General Office at Dimoria under Sonapur Revenue Circle
Extending Microfinance scheme benefits
Approved sanction of Rs 108 crore for Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme AMFIRS 2021.
With this, a total disbursement of around Rs 21,600 crores will be completed for about nine lakh beneficiaries under Category-1 of the scheme
Ceremonial distribution of benefits in remaining three districts - Kamrup, Kamrup (M) & Dhubri - will be held from 29th April 2022 onwards.