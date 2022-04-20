Assam: CM Scheme For Public Emergency Approved During Cabinet Meeting

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that a new scheme for public emergency under the CM was given approval. The scheme will seek to provide monetary assistance to individuals or organisations where budget is not adequate or available.

The decision was among several others taken during the cabinet meeting held today. Taking to Twiiter, the CM informed that subsidy for power consumers, filing of affidavit in Supreme Court to help NRC applicants avail Aadhaar, release of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) funds, were among the important decisions taken during today’s meet.

He wrote, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we approved subsidy for power consumers, filing of affidavit in SC to help NRC applicants avail Aadhaar, release of AMFIRS funds, land reforms, the new CM Scheme for Public Emergency & Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project, among others.”