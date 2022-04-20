Nissan To Withdraw Datsun Operations From India After 9-Year Stint

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan on Wednesday announced that it was pulling the plug on the Datsun brand in India.

Nissan was planning to phase out the Datsun brand globally in October 2019 after operations were discontinued in Russia and Indonesia. With the decision to withdraw from India, Datsun’s operations in the country will end after a nine-year stint.

The company also confirmed that its brand Redi-GO has stopped production including its Go and Go+ models.

An official statement from Nissan read, “As part of Nissan’s global transformation strategy, the company is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business. Production of the Datsun Redi-GO has ceased at the Chennai plant.”

Between January and December 2021, Datsun sold a total of 4,296 units in the Indian market with a market share of just 0.09 per cent at the time.