Assam CM Seek Probe Into Death of Four Assam Youths in Bengaluru

The mysterious deaths of four young men from Assam in Bengaluru have sent shockwaves across both states. The case has prompted intervention from the Assam government, while the Karnataka Police have launched a high-level investigation.

Advertisment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and assured that the mortal remains of the four youths would be brought back to Assam with “full honour and dignity.” He said the Assam Police have been directed to coordinate closely with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to ensure a thorough probe.

The Chief Minister also said he would take up the matter with the Karnataka Chief Minister later in the day and instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to return the bodies to their respective homes in Assam with due respect.

The bodies were discovered inside a locked rented room in the Mutsandra area of Bengaluru Rural district. The discovery created panic in the neighbourhood and immediately raised serious concerns over what led to their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Jayanta Sinte Khageswar, Narendranath Taid, Doctor Taid and Dhananjay Taid. All four were reportedly working at a Coca-Cola warehouse in the area and were living together in the rented accommodation. They are from Salmora Tiniali, Lakhimpur, Assam. Their Bodies will be taken to Assam tomorrow.

According to initial information, local residents alerted the police after noticing suspicious circumstances around the room. Police teams rushed to the spot and began their investigation. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant later visited the scene to review the situation.

As of now, the exact cause of death has not been confirmed. Police suspect the death due to suffocation. Police have registered a case and said all possible angles are being examined. The matter has drawn heightened attention after family members of the deceased alleged foul play, claiming the youths were deliberately killed.

Also Read: Four Assam Youths Found Dead in a Room in Bengaluru