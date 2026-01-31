Four Assam Youths Found Dead in a Room in Bengaluru

Four youths from Assam were allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in a single room in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the youths had gone to Bengaluru for work and were staying together. The bodies were recovered from the same room, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Narendra Nath Taid, Daktar Taid, and Dhananjay Taid, all residents of Dhakuakhana. The fourth victim has been identified as Jayanta Chinte, a resident of Salmara.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths. Further details are awaited the probe continues.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ hometowns in Assam, with families demanding a clear explanation into the deaths.

