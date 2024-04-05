Assam CM Sends Legal Notice To The Indian Express

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a legal notice to The Indian Express, alleging defamation through an investigative report published on 2nd April 2024.
These reports, cast serious aspersions on Dr.Sarma's integrity, insinuating his involvement in corruption scandals and questionable political maneuverings.
Central to the controversy is the allegation of Dr.Sarma's purported involvement in the infamous Sarada Chit Fund Scam, a claim that the legal notice robustly refutes.
According to the document. Dr Sharma released in the Twitter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has never implicated Dr. Sarma as an accused in the case, instead listing him merely as a witness.
This distinction underscores a crucial narrative divergent from the one presented by The Indian Express, aiming to clear Dr.Sarma's name from the shadow of criminal wrongdoing.
The notice also revisits Dr.Sarma's political odyssey, chronicling his transition from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August 2015. Contrary to insinuations of opportunistic party as well as the Indian express-hopping for legal immunity, the notice frames Dr.Sarma's shift as a principled stand stemming from ideological discrepancies with the then INC leadership and its policies.
Addressing another point of contention, the legal notice defends Dr. Sarma against any insinuations of misconduct in the Louis Berger bribery case, asserting his complete non-involvement as corroborated by investigative agencies.
In a broader accusation of journalistic irresponsibility, Dr.Sarma's legal team condemns The Indian Express for what it claims to be a deliberate act of defamation, lacking in both factual foundation and good faith. The publication is accused of neglecting due diligence, thereby maligning Dr.Sarma's reputation and standing in public and political spheres.
The issuance of this notice not only signals Dr.Sarma's readiness to confront these allegations head-on but also raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of the press in political reporting.
With a call for immediate corrective measures from The Indian Express, the unfolding drama hints at a looming legal showdown, casting a spotlight on the intricate dance of power, politics, and the press.
This legal battle comes in the wake of an investigative report by The Indian Express, which scrutinized 25 politicians who transitioned to the BJP, suggesting a pattern of stymied investigations post-switch.
Notably, Dr. Sarma was featured as a prominent figure in this report, positioned just behind Mr. AjitPawar, adding layers to an already complex narrative of political alignments and allegiances.