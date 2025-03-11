Assam CM Sets ₹32,000 Cr Capex Target, Eyes 14% GDP Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a speech at the state Assembly, outlined the government’s developmental roadmap, emphasizing economic progress, transparency, and long-term goals. He also took sharp jabs at the opposition and sections of the media.

Assam’s Economic Growth & Development Plans

Chief Minister Sarma on Tuesday announced that Assam is moving ahead with a capital expenditure target of ₹32,000 crore this year, aiming to outpace states like Telangana. “Our state has surpassed the national GDP growth rate. While the national average stands at 9-10%, Assam has recorded a 14% growth rate, making it the fastest-growing state in the country,” he asserted.

Highlighting financial stability, Sarma stated that Assam’s debt accounts for 25% of its total revenue, with ₹58,000 crore available in reserves at any given time. He credited transparency in governance for the state’s financial strength, pointing out that there are no High Court cases related to tenders or procurement.

The Chief Minister also announced the elevation of Dibrugarh and Silchar to metropolitan city status, underlining the government’s focus on urban expansion.

Long-Term Political Vision

Sarma reiterated that the government is not merely focused on the 2026 Assembly elections but is working with a long-term vision for 2047. “A state’s identity cannot be defined by a single city. We are working towards holistic growth,” he said.

The CM also revealed plans for a massive cultural initiative where one crore people will collectively sing ‘O Mor Aponar Desh’ for the first time. Additionally, traditional Assamese dance forms like Bagurumba and Bardoisikhla will be promoted on the global stage.

Welfare Measures & Orunodoi Scheme

The Chief Minister emphasized the impact of the Orunodoi scheme, which has increased the purchasing power of 40 lakh families.

To address concerns about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Assembly elections impacting welfare schemes, he assured that if required, five months' worth of Orunodoi benefits would be provided in advance by February 2025. Regarding education, CM Sarma asserted that no female student has dropped out this year due to financial hardships, further stating that there have been no reported cases of college dropouts. "No girl has dropped out of college due to financial hardships. That is the impact that Nijut Moina has created! From its second year, we will also extend its benefits to girls of PG Self Financed courses," said CM Sarma. Opposition Criticism & CM’s Response

Raijor Dal Chief and Sibasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi contested the government’s claims, stating that Assam has recorded the highest dropout rates this year. The CM, however, dismissed these allegations.

