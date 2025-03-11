Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Attend ABSU’s 57th Annual Conference in Kokrajhar

The 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) is set to take place from March 13 to 16, 2025, at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar district, Assam. The conference, dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, will focus on education, youth development, and long-term progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the open session on the final day, marking a significant moment for the event.

The conference will advance the Mission Quality Education Movement-2030, aiming to enhance academic frameworks and skill-building opportunities. The Education and Youth Conclave will deliberate on strategies to empower students and professionals, while experts will assess the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on regional learning. The event will bring together policymakers, scholars, and industry leaders to discuss practical solutions for education and employment challenges.

A special session dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s vision will highlight his contributions to social transformation and cultural preservation. Former ABSU leaders and intellectuals will reflect on his work and explore ways to uphold his legacy. Another key discussion will focus on peace, unity, and sustainable development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam, with an emphasis on fostering cooperation among communities.

ABSU President Dipen Boro underscored the importance of the event, stating, "This conference is a step toward progress, bringing together ideas that can drive real change. Education and empowerment go hand in hand, shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all."

The four-day event will also feature sports tournaments, literary competitions, a cultural evening, and an exhibition-cum-book fair showcasing Bodo heritage. Several key venues, named after eminent personalities, will be inaugurated to honour their contributions. A marathon and traditional performances will add to the event’s vibrancy.

A felicitation ceremony will recognise Padma Shri recipient Dr. Anil Boro, Sahitya Akademi awardees, and high achievers in academics. Outstanding educators and successful candidates of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations will also be honoured.

The open session on March 16 will witness the participation of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, senior ministers, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders. Discussions will revolve around education, economic initiatives, and developmental policies, ensuring diverse perspectives contribute to shaping future strategies.

Beyond discussions, the conference aims to translate aspirations into action. While leaders and policymakers set the agenda, its true impact will unfold in the years ahead as ideas turn into initiatives and commitments into tangible results.

