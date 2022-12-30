Assam CM Directs State Ministers to Arrive in Delhi for Cabinet Meet

All state ministers of Assam have been directed to arrive in New Delhi for an important cabinet meeting on Saturday morning.

This direction comes from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

All state ministers will depart for the national capital on Friday.

A final solution on constituency boundaries demarcation is likely to be taken in the meet.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had initiated delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950. The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission of India has been requested by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.