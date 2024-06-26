Assam CM Steamrolls Seized Contraband On World Anti-Drug Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday by riding a steamroller to destroy crores worth of seized narcotics.
The Chief Minister, through the symbolic gesture, reaffirmed his government's strong stance against the drug menace in Assam. "We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life," he wrote on X.
Sarma said that over Rs 2,100 crore worth of contraband narcotics were seized from traffickers in regular and concentrated efforts by the authorities.
Sharing a video, Sarma wrote, "Assam has been waging a war against drugs, striking at this menace at regular intervals and recovering drugs worth over ₹2,100 crore. On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we recommit ourselves to the larger goal of a Drug-Free Bharat!"
Meanwhile, seized narcotics worth a combined Rs 50.30 crore were destroyed by authorities in Chandrapur, a town on the outskirts of Guwahati today.
The drugs seized by various authorities in raids against trafficking was burnt in a furnace. It included Rs 42.60 crore worth of heroin and a further Rs 7.7 crore worth of addictive tablets.