Assam Police Destroy Drugs Worth Crores In Disposal Drive

Assam Police on Saturday destroyed a massive quantity of seized contraband substances worth around Rs 1,920 crores as a part of a drug disposal programme.

According to police, as much as 6.214 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 31.07 crore, 683 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1,751 crores, 271 kilograms of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crores and 6.04 kilograms of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crores were destroyed today.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Assam’s Southern Range mentioned that the disposal program was undertaken under directions of the court.

DIG Kangkan Jyoti Saikia said, “The drugs were recovered in multiple raids conducted by the police across the district. Today, we had destroyed 6.214 kg of heroin which has an international market of around Rs 31.07 crore, 683 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,751.89 crore, 271 kg of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crore, 6,04,442 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crore.”