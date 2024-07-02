Assam Floods Cause Devastation: Over 11 Lakh Affected, Death Toll Rises to 38

The state of Assam is grappling with severe flood devastation, with 11,34,446 people affected, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The death toll has reached 38, with drowning incidents reported in Tinsukia and Dhemaji, and one person missing in Biswanath district.
Major rivers including the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Barak, and Dhaleswari are flowing above the danger mark, exacerbating the flood situation, the official bulletin claimed.
As many as 28 districts remain affected in the state, with 2,208 villages submerged in 84 revenue circles. Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district, with 1,65,319 people affected, followed by Darrang (1,47,143), Golaghat (1,06,480), Dhemaji (1,01,888), Tinsukia (74,848), and Biswanath (73,074).
The floods have destroyed 42,476.18 hectares of crop area across 21 districts. Relief efforts are ongoing, with 18,459 people taking shelter in relief camps in 21 districts, and 2,68,317 people in non-camp relief distribution centers across 13 districts. Over 8,32,099 animals have been affected, with 27 animals reported washed away in Cachar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Morigaon.
"Rescue operations have evacuated 2,835 people and 14,145 animals by boat. Relief supplies distributed include 10,754.98 quintals of rice, 1,958.89 quintals of dal, 554.91 quintals of salt, and 23,061.44 liters of mustard oil across 15 districts," the ASDMA report stated.
Infrastructure damage is extensive, with roads damaged at 71 locations in 20 districts, bridges at six locations in three districts, and five incidents of embankment breaches reported by the ASDMA.
Meanwhile, Dibrugarh remains severely affected by urban flooding, with 8,193 people impacted across 22 wards. Dewatering pumps are operational at key locations to mitigate waterlogging, ASDMA informed.
It also mentioned that they are collecting data on affected families to provide relief in flood-affected district of Dibrugarh.
"Continuous efforts by DMC and PWD to clear garbage and silt deposits are underway to improve drainage and reduce urban waterlogging," the report reads further.