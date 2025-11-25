Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore Was “Plain Murder”: Assam CM in Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stunned the state Assembly by declaring that celebrated singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore was not an accident, but a case of “plain and simple murder.” The 52-year-old singer and composer had passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came during the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, in response to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition to discuss the singer’s death. Speaker approval for the motion was granted at CM Sarma’s request on the first day of the session.

“After a preliminary investigation, it was clear that this was not a case of culpable homicide or criminal conspiracy. It is a plain murder,” Sarma told the Assembly, sharing the statement via his official X handle. He added that one of the accused directly caused Garg’s death, while others allegedly assisted him. “Four to five individuals are being booked in connection with this murder case,” he said.

Our #BelovedZubeen was murdered. The accused will face the wrath of the law. pic.twitter.com/KbT347mojB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2025

The Assam Police, under a special investigation team (SIT) operating within the state’s CID, has now formally added murder charges to the case. According to the CM, seven people have been arrested so far, 252 witnesses have been examined, and 29 items have been seized during the ongoing investigation.

Sarma, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, said the SIT is preparing a “watertight chargesheet” for submission in December. “The motive behind this crime will shock the people of the state,” he warned. Following the chargesheet, the probe will broaden to include allegations of negligence, criminal breach of trust, and other potential lapses related to the case.

In parallel, a one-member inquiry commission, led by Gauhati High Court judge Justice Soumitra Saikia, is examining all circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. The commission, which began collecting testimonies and evidence on November 3, has extended its deadline for completing the investigation to December 12. Its mandate includes reconstructing the sequence of events before and after Garg’s death and probing any external involvement, including foul play or conspiracy.

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as a cultural icon in Assam, had won hearts with his soulful voice and unique ability to fuse different musical styles. His sudden death in Singapore had sparked widespread grief across Assam and the Indian music fraternity, intensifying calls for a thorough and transparent investigation.