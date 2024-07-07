Assam CM Takes Stock of Relief Measures for Flood Victims in Kamrup

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected people in different relief camps of Kamrup district and took stock of their conditions on Sunday.
The Chief Minister visited the Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College in Palashbari early this morning where 28 flood-affected individuals are sheltered. He took stock of all the essential supplies and facilities provided to them and directed the Kamrup district administration to ensure the provision of medical facilities, safe drinking water, and other necessary relief materials.
Next, CM Sarma visited a relief camp at the LP School in Nahira and interacted with 29 people temporarily seeking shelter there. He took stock of the facilities made available in the camp and directed the Kamrup DC to ensure availability of daily necessities and provide special care to the needs of children and elderly.
The Assam Chief Minsiter also assessed the situation of those taking shelter at Nahira Guimara Anchalik High School. He met with the 236 individuals temporarily housed there and instructed the Kamrup DC to ensure an adequate supply of all necessary items at the camp. He also assured that all anti-flood measures are being taken to manage the situation effectively.