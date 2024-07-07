Flood Crisis in Assam: Over 2.3 Lakh Affected, Death Toll Rises to 58

Assam is grappling with severe flooding as over 2.3 lakh residents across 29 districts have been affected. The Central Water Commission (CWC) reports that several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kopili, and Kushiyara, are flowing above danger levels at various locations.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received an average rainfall of 11.8 mm on July 6, 2024. A watch for heavy rain has been issued for isolated places in Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Cachar, and Karimganj districts.
Impact and Relief Efforts:
Affected Districts: 29
Affected Revenue Circles: 107
Affected Villages: 3,535
Affected Population: 2,396,648
Relief Camps: 293
Camp Inmates: 53,429
Non-Camp Inmates: 472,899
Dhubri remains the worst-hit district with 797,918 people affected, followed by Cachar (175,231), Darrang (163,218), Barpeta (131,246), and Golaghat (109,470). The floods have also impacted 1,549,161 animals, as per the official bulletin shared by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The infrastructure damage includes 126 incidents of road damage, two incidents of bridge damage, one embankment breach, and six incidents of affected embankments.
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve:
Inundated Camps: 66 (up to 5 feet)
Camps Vacated: 5
Animals Rescued: 96
Animal Deaths: 120, including 93 hog deer, 15 during treatment, and various others due to drowning or vehicle hits.
Urban Flooding:
Affected Districts: Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup (M)
Affected Areas in Dibrugarh: Wards 3, 17, 10, and 4, covering Pani Tanki Galli, Loharpatty, Gandhi Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Behia Chetia, Chawlkhua, Kalibari, Ramnagar, Police Reserve, and Jail Road areas.
Affected Areas in Guwahati: Ward 48, including Rukminigaon Manasha Mandir Path, Sorumotoria, Gokul Path, Rupkuwar Path, and Nandan Path areas.
Fatalities:
Total Deaths: 58 (including 6 reported on Saturday, with 4 minors)
Relief efforts are underway, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Fire & Emergency Services, police forces, and AAPDA Mitra volunteers are assisting in the flood and storm-affected areas.