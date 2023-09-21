Assam CM Terms Congress Party a ‘Traitor’ in Poll-Bound Rajasthan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday termed the Congress party a ‘traitor’ giving the reason that the party promised a monthly money scheme to the people of Telangana but not implementing the same in Rajasthan.
While speaking in the poll-bound Rajasthan, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we’ll add Rs. 2,500 to the bank accounts of women. If you could promise that in Telangana then why don’t you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word, not two different words.”
CM Sarma further asked the present Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections asserting, “The Gehlot government should exit and the BJP should form a government in the state. The people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of the good governance policies of the Modi government.”
It may be mentioned that the state assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year, however, the election commission has not set the date for the poll yet.