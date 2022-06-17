Assam CM Thanks Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty for Donation to Flood Relief

It may be mentioned that over 11.09 lakh people have been affected in across 25 districts of the state. As many as four persons died in the last 24 hours in the state.

The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

Earlier on Thursday, the flood waters washed away a part of the Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road in the Majorchua area and submerged at least 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area.

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.