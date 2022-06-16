Assam Govt Signs MoU With SBI Captial Markets

The Assam government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India (SBI) Capital Markets with an aim to use the the expertise of public sector capital market player in auctioning process of the state’s limestone and iron-ore blocks.

From the state government side, the MoU was signed by Directorate of Geology and Mining.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Happy to announce the signing of an MoU b/w Directorate of Geology & Mining, Assam & SBI Capital Markets Ltd at Radisson Blu Hotel today which is aimed at using the expertise of public sector capital market player in auctioning process of the state's limestone & iron-ore blocks."