Assam CM ‘Thanks’ Bihuwotis And Dhuliyas For Taking ‘Bihu’ to Global Stage

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday thanked all the Bihu dancers (Bihuwotis) and Drummers (Dhuliyas) for their active participation and contribution in promoting the traditional folk dance of the state to the global stage.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma tweeted in Assamese saying, “অসমৰ স্বাভিমান আৰু ঐতিহ্য ৰক্ষাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত আমি সদায়েই প্ৰতিশ্ৰুতিবদ্ধ। বাপতিসাহোন বিহুটিক বিশ্ব দৰবাৰলৈ লৈ যোৱাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰত আমাৰ প্ৰয়াসত আগবঢ়োৱা আপোনালোকৰ সহযোগিতাৰ বাবে অশেষ ধন্যবাদ জনালোঁ। (We are always committed to protect the self-respect and heritage of Assam. Thank you very much for your cooperation in our efforts to take the traditional dance form ‘Bihu’ to the global stage).”

Last Thursday, Assam created history with "the largest Bihu performance" at a single venue.

The Guinness World Record was set at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. A total of 11,304 Bihuwotis presented Bihu Dance in the presence of CM Sarma.

Not only that, this day also marks another world record, as 2,548 Dhuliya performed on the same day, breaking the previous record of 1,356 Dhuliya performances.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to a citizen concern on Bihu Celebrations in Guwahati, off late.

Replying to a citizen on Bihu Celebrations in Assam, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Yes, this was a Bihu celebration I will never forget. Here are some more pictures from the Assam visit in addition to the Bihu programme.”