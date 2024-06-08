Assam CM Thanks People For High Turnout In LS Polls As State Ranks First

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday thanked the people of the state for coming out and voting in huge numbers as Assam recorded the most voter turnout among all states in India.
Sharing the state-wise voter turnout figures, Sarma highlighted that Assam recorded 81.56 per cent turnout, the most among all Indian states in the recently held Lok Sabha general elections 2024.
He wrote, “In the recently concluded LS Elections, Assam has recorded the highest voting percentage amongst all States in the country with a 81.56% turnout.”
“It is a proud moment for us and I again thank the people of Assam for their enthusiastic participation in the festival of democracy,” added the Assam CM.
With a voter turnout of 84.16 per cent, only Lakhsadweep, which is a union territory, stood ahead of Assam’s tally. Meanwhile, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh were closely behind with 80.93 per cent and 80.66 per cent voter turnouts respectively.
At the other end of the scale, Bihar recorded the least voter turnout at 56.19 per cent. Other states that saw low polling in the Lok Sabha elections were Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Overall, India recorded a voter turnout of 65.79 per cent, down from the record high of 67.40 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that India made history with an extraordinary turnout of 64.2 crore voters in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that this figure surpasses the combined total voters of the G7 nations by 1.5 times, marking a significant milestone in global electoral participation. An impressive 31.2 crore women voters took part, setting a new international benchmark for female voter participation.
Kumar also noted a significant improvement in the electoral process efficiency, with only 39 re-polls required this year, a substantial decrease from the 540 re-polls conducted during the 2019 elections. This reduction underscores the progress made in ensuring smoother and more reliable election operations.